Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Citizen’s Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a message on the occasion of the Citizen’s Day, his Office said.

The message reads:

“Dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate all of us on the occasion of the Citizen’s Day.

This holiday was enshrined to record the key role of the most important institute of the democratic state – the Citizen, in the development of state.

The non-violent, velvet and people’s Revolution of 2018 is the symbol of establishment of Citizen’s power in Armenia, and this value is irreversible and unshakeable.

The page of falsification of elections and depriving the Citizen of the constitutional right to make decisions is left in the past, and Armenia is perceived all over the world as a country with electoral democracy.

Also because that after the 44-day devastating war of 2020 the Citizen firstly not only did not allow his/her country’s entry into the chaos, but also raised the democratic profile of our country in the difficult post-war period.

Dear people, proud Citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

We have gone through and are going through indescribable, sometimes, unbearable difficulties. Every day, every hour, at every step an attempt is made to infect us with the infection of doubt and hesitation, an attempt is made to shake our faith to our past and future, and most importantly to our mission.

I call on, ask you all, urge you all – don’t doubt, don’t hesitate, we are not the author of the disasters that have befallen on our country, we have suffered a cruel fate and have a sacred mission – to lead our homeland through inevitable disasters that have befallen on us for many years, and deliver it to a peaceful, prosperous and happy future.

And on this path our knees have not bent and will not bend. Now more than ever I am convinced we are moving on a right path and we will take our ship, that appeared in a stormy ocean, to a peaceful destination.

Long live the Freedom,

Long live the Republic of Armenia,

Long live our children who will live in a free and happy Armenia,

Eternal glory to our martyrs”.