Armenia reports 2 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,867, the ministry of health said.

2833 tests were conducted on April 29.

The daily recoveries rose by 12 (411,050 total recoveries).

No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8622.

As of April 30, the number of active cases is 1512.