Statements on corridors around communication routes unacceptable for us – Iranian Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Syunik province Robert Ghukasyan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri. The meeting was also attended by Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan and head of the Syunik department of Police Alexander Mamikonyan, the Governor’s Office said.

The main topic discussed at the meeting was the Consulate of Iran that is going to open in Kapan and in this context the actions to be taken to deepen and strengthen the cooperation between Syunik and Iran in different areas.

Governor Robert Ghukasyan thanked the diplomat for the visit, stating that the relations with Iran are very important for Armenia, especially for Syunik, and the governorate is ready to do everything to make the bilateral ties more effective.

In his turn the Iranian Ambassador said that despite the close cultural ties, the economic relations between the two countries are not at a desirable level, stressing the need for efforts on this direction. He also thanked for helping Iranian citizens who appeared in a difficult situation in the inter-state highway because of heavy snows this year in March.

The Ambassador reminded the position of Iran on the inviolability of Armenia’s internationally recognized borders and said that all countries should respect it. “Statements on corridors around communication routes are unacceptable for us, we believe that Armenia should preserve its territorial integrity”, he said.

The Governor of Syunik and the Mayor of Kapan thanked the Ambassador for Iran’s official position on “corridor”. “Your opinion is important and is appreciated by each resident of Syunik”, Robert Ghukasyan said.

9 months ago the Iranian side reached an agreement to open a consulate in Kapan, and the Ambassador said that the purpose of this is to develop the relations in all areas. He also introduced the consul at the meeting, adding that they will soon present the staff of the consulate to the Armenian foreign ministry.

The Iranian side also talked about its interest to the section of the North-South highway passing via Syunik and informed that there are Iranian companies who expressed readiness to participate in the construction of that section.

The sides also discussed economic, cultural, educational and other issues.

Gevorg Parsyan informed that the teaching of Persian will start in the community’s educational institution from September.

At the end of the visit the Iranian guests observed sites for the future consulate building in Kapan.