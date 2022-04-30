Armenia-Georgia firm partnership key factor for peace, stability in South Caucasus: Pashinyan receives FM Darchiashvili

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit, the PM’s Office said.

The Armenian PM congratulated the Georgian FM on appointment and wished a productive work.

Highly assessing the Armenian-Georgian friendship, PM Pashinyan said: “A high level of political dialogue exists between Armenia and Georgia, our mutual relations are dynamically developing in different formats and in a positive atmosphere, which is a good base for the further expansion of the mutual partnership”.

Pashinyan stated that in today’s tense regional situation the Armenia-Georgia firm partnership is an important factor for the peace and stability in South Caucasus.

In his turn the Georgian FM thanked for the wishes and conveyed the warm greetings of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to the Armenian PM. He said that Georgia is interested in deepening the multi-sectoral cooperation with Armenia, promoting the bilateral agenda and welcomes the initiatives, programs directed to this.

Ilia Darchiashvili said that Georgia is also attaching importance to the steps aimed at promoting the regional cooperation.

The sides discussed issues relating to the Armenian-Georgian partnership agenda. The regional situation and developments were also touched upon. In this context the efforts by the regional countries aimed at maintaining stability and developing the mutual economic cooperation for the benefit of the peaceful and prosperous future were emphasized.

Issues relating to international security were also discussed.

The Armenian PM asked to convey his warm greetings to the Prime Minister of Georgia.