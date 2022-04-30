Armenian President, Georgian FM highlight stability and peace for development of region

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received on April 30 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili, the Presidential Office said.

Welcoming the Georgian Foreign Minister’s official visit to Armenia and congratulating him on assuming office, the President of Armenia expressed hope that this visit will be productive and will contribute to strengthening the inter-state ties.

Both sides highlighted strengthening the intensity of meetings of different levels. The Armenian President and the Georgian FM attached importance to peace and stability from the perspective of the development of the region and said that the strengthening of mutual trust, constant dialogue and cooperation between the two countries will contribute to regional security and stability.

The sides praised the fact that the construction of the Friendship bridge in the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen border checkpoint is actively underway. In this context the Georgian FM expressed confidence that the traditional friendly and partnering ties between Armenia and Georgia will receive a new impetus and will further develop.

The sides attached importance to the ongoing programs in telecommunication, high technologies and the necessity of supplementing them with new initiatives.