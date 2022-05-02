Earthquake registered on Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Armenia-Georgia border 13 km north-east from the village of Bavra at 07:29 on May 2, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in villages of Bavra, Jrap and Saragyugh of Shirak province.