Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn holds first rehearsal in Turin

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Rosa Linn, Armenia’s representative for Eurovision Song Contest 2022, rehearsed her song Snap for the first time at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, Armenpress reports citing the official website of Eurovision Song Contest.

The 21-year-old singer was born in Vanadzor. She is composer and producer.

“My songs are a journey to my inner world, my soul and my feelings. Music is home. I never give up on music. Even the worst days can become the best melodies and lyrics”, the singer once said.

The Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin. The first semifinal will be held on May 10, the second one on May 12, and the final is scheduled on May 14.