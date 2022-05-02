Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

“No discussion or agreement on the redemarcation of the Armenian-Turkish border” – MFA

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. There are no plans to re-demarcate the Armenian-Turkish border, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“In response to the question of the media, we inform that there is no discussion or agreement on the redemarcation of the Armenian-Turkish border. There is no such issue on the agenda,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.








