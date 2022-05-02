PM chairs consultation on draft of new model of assessing person’s functionality

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today, during which the draft of a new model on assessing the functionality of a person was discussed.

The draft has been submitted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

The meeting firstly touched upon the current system of the assessment of a person’s functionality, the existing problems and shortcomings, the disability examination process, the services provided, the guarantees and the social protection.

It was reported that the new model of changing the disability policy aims at showing a more targeted approach to persons with disabilities, taking also into account the opportunities and capacities of families. Additionally, it is also planned to increase the number of current common social services from 34 to 49, improve their infrastructure and engage new professional capacities.

Thereafter, the meeting participants discussed the roadmap for the introduction of this new model, as well as the results expected from the new system. It was reported that the model has been developed taking into account the international experience.

Summing up the discussions, PM Pashinyan highlighted taking constant steps and providing targeted support to engage disabled people into public life. He tasked to include the proposals and ideas made today into the draft.