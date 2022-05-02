Mirzoyan, Blinken will sign a memorandum on cooperation in the civil nuclear field

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sign a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in the civil nuclear field, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the US State Department.

On May 2-6, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan paid a working visit to the United States of America to participate in the Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue session.

In Washington, Ararat Mirzoyan will also meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, US Special Assistant to the President Amanda Sloat and other colleagues.

Meetings with senior members of the US Congress will also take place.

Within the framework of the visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister will deliver a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank.