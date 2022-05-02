The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia and the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan meet in Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote on his Twitter account about the meeting between Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

"Happy to have been able to host Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan in Brussels for a second meeting in this format”, ARMENPRESS reports Toivo Klaar wrote.

Earlier, Armen Grigoryan told RFE / RL Armenia service that he will meet with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev in Brussels on May 2. He informed that a number of issues related to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations will be discussed.