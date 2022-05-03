Armenia, US strengthen cooperation in field of peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. On May 2 Armenia and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Civil Nuclear Cooperation, reports Armenpress.

This document represents another step in the bilateral partnership established in 1997 when the agreement on “Cooperation in the field of nuclear security and exchange of technical information” and subsequent agreements of 2007 and 2017 were concluded.

This Memorandum will strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, providing wider access for the Armenian nuclear energy experts to the latest nuclear safety technologies.

The MoU was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C..

The Armenian FM is in the United States on a working visit.