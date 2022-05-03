Figure envisaged for 2022 April overfulfilled by 31 billion drams – SRC Chairman

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The actual tax revenues and state fees paid to the state budget in April 2022 amounted to 231.3 billion drams, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan said in a statement on social media.

“The figure envisaged for April 2022 was overfulfilled by 31 billion drams or 15.5%. Compared to April 2021, the money collected is more by 51.2 billion drams or 28.4%”, he said, adding that the number of deals made by cash register receipts and other settlement documents has also increased compared to the same period of the previous year.

“The number of settlement documents (including cash register receipts) issued on January-April 2022 was 178.2 million and the money received was 2.6 trillion drams. The number of deals increased by 14.3 million or 8.7% compared to the same period of 2021, and in monetary terms, the increase comprised 526.3 billion drams of 24.9%”, he said.