No new cases of coronavirus in Armenia over last 24 hours
11:23, 3 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. No new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
1,745 tests were administered (total tests: 3,057,702).
16 people recovered (total recoveries: 412,019).
Total cumulative confirmed cases so far: 422,874.
As of May 3 the number of active cases stood at 549.
The death toll stood at 8,622.
