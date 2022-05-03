Speaker of Parliament receives delegation of France-Armenia Friendship Group

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by Chair of the France-Armenia Friendship Group in the French Senate Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, the Parliament’s press office said.

Welcoming the guests, Alen Simonyan stressed the warm relations with the French Senate, adding that he is always happy to receive the best friends of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people.

He noted with satisfaction the expansion of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the Senate, stating that it is the proof of strong cooperation between the two countries.

The sides congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Parliament Speaker conveyed congratulations to the President of the Senate Gérard Larcher, noting that high-level close political cooperation has been formed between the two countries during thirty years.

The important role of the friendship groups to develop and enrich the political dialogue between Armenia and France was discussed at the meeting. Alen Simonyan remembered with gratitude the adoption of a number of resolutions with the active participation of the France-Armenia Friendship Group condemning the 44-day war in 2020 and the provocation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes in July 2020.

In this context, he expressed hope that the French partners will continue to make efforts to return Armenian prisoners of war to the homeland and save the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage in the territories of Artsakh under the Azerbaijani control.

The French side reaffirmed its active support in that issue, adding that the cultural values of the country are considered to be a universal heritage.

The sides referred to the agreement between the Senate of the Republic of France and the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia resigned during the visit of the Parliament Speaker to France on November 20-23, 2021, which deepens further the already existing friendly and practical relations.