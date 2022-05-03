Armenian roads could be used as transit routes to connect Uzbekistan with Europe

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Armen Simonyan received an Uzbekistani official delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriyev. The delegation included the Uzbek ministry’s Head of the Department of International Relations, Logistics and Exports Developments Mamanbi Omarov and Chief Expert for Aviation Transport Development Sator Satorov.

Simonyan emphasized the importance of carrying out direct flights between Armenia and Uzbekistan and presented Armenia’s strategic directions and prospects in the air, railway and automobile transportation sector.

The Uzbek delegation expressed interest in being involved in the Armenian aviation market, noting that the Uzbek airlines want to carry out flights to Armenia but lack necessary resources due to overloaded work. In response, the Armenian authorities presented information on the Armenian airlines, both active and upcoming, and expressed readiness to encourage partnership between the airlines and the Uzbek side.

The possibilities of using the roads of Armenia as a transit route and connecting Uzbekistan with Europe were discussed.

Simonyan said the sides will continue to actively cooperate and it is possible that the dynamically developing relations will be strengthened with an inter-governmental agreement.