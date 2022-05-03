Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-05-22

YEREVAN, 3 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 May, USD exchange rate up by 1.14 drams to 450.79 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 473.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 6.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.77 drams to 563.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 70.06 drams to 27700.92 drams. Silver price up by 0.86 drams to 339.79 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.