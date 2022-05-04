LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-05-22

LONDON, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 May:

The price of aluminum down by 4.64% to $2911.00, copper price down by 3.68% to $9410.00, lead price down by 0.42% to $2251.00, nickel price down by 2.51% to $30975.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $40280.00, zinc price down by 3.54% to $3961.50, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.