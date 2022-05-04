World premiere of film “Aurora’s Sunrise” to be held in France

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The film “Aurora’s Sunrise”, which received state financial support from the National Cinema Center of Armenia, will premiere in the feature-length competition at Annecy Festival this coming June in France, the National Cinema Center of Armenia said in a statement on social media.

“After seven long years in production, we are honored as filmmakers for our docudrama about Aurora Mardiganian – an extraordinary woman, an Armenian Genocide survivor who selflessly chose to relive her trauma all over again to help fellow survivors and expose its atrocities to the world as it was happening – make its international debut at the most prestigious animated film festival in the world. We congratulate the film’s creative team and extend our best wishes for continued success”, the National Cinema Center said.

The film director and scriptwriter is Inna Sahakyan.