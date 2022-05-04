Opposition leader denies plotting to seize parliament building

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Opposition demonstrators began marching in the direction of the parliament building after one of their leaders, Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the Hayastan faction delivered a speech in the France Square in downtown Yerevan.

Saghatelyan referred to his earlier speech on April 5, where he had published the principles that any government should be guided by. He said that deviating from these principles would mean a loss of Artsakh and that any government that would deviate from these principles must resign.

Saghatelyan then demanded PM Pashinyan to step down.

He also denied the intelligence agency’s statement that accused them of plotting to seize the parliament building. “We are not going to seize any building, we won’t do any provocations,” he said.