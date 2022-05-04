Democracy is Armenia’s number 1 international “brand”

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Democracy is Armenia's number one international "brand" today, the authorities will maintain that "brand", ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during Q&A session at the National Assembly.

"I want us to never and never interpret democracy as a weakness of the government or the state," Pashinyan said.

Referring to the street struggle launched by the opposition, the Prime Minister said that the opposition once mocked them for walking. "Our opposition colleagues mocked us for walking, and they decided to walk themselves after the rounds”, Nikol Pashinyan said.