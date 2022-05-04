Armenian Defense Minister meets with Georgian PM, lays flowers at Tbilisi Hero's Square Memorial

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili on May 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting Suren Papikyan presented the results of his meeting with his Georgian counterpart and the agreements reached on the development of bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere.

Suren Papikyan also presented the steps taken by Armenia to establish peace in the region and emphasized the role of Georgia in those processes.

The Armenian Defense Minister thanked the Georgian Prime Minister for his efforts to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, due to which, in particular, 15 Armenian prisoners of war were returned to Armenia on June 12 last year.

On May 4, the delegation led by Suren Papikyan visited the Hero's Square Memorial in Tbilisi, laid flowers at the monument and paid homage.