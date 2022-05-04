The number of US congressmen supporting bill on teaching about Armenian Genocide increases

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of congressmen supporting the bipartisan bill on teaching about the Armenian Genocide has reached 60 in the US Congress, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian National Committee of America informs.

The goal of the bill is to allocate $ 10 million to the Library of Congress over the next five years to implement educational programs on the history, lessons, circumstances, and current manifestations of the Armenian Genocide. The educational programs should address the massacre, deportation, and cultural destruction of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Syrians, Chaldeans, Aramaeans, Maronites, and other Christian minorities planned and implemented at the state level by Ottoman Turkey during 1915-1923.