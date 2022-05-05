Armenia records more than $1 billion in trade turnover from January to April 20th of 2022 - PM

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Trade turnover in Armenia amounted to more than 1 billion dollars from January to April 20 of 2022, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“Of course the inflation has some role here, but all our studies show that the role of inflation here can be 15 to 20 percent, not more. This means that we’ve had more than one billion dollars in trade turnover in the three months of this year, plus the 20 days of April. This is very important and it conveys some optimism,” Pashinyan said.