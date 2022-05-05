PM Pashinyan highlights fully implementing capital expenditures envisaged by 2022 budget

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The government’s task remains the same: the capital expenditures envisaged by the 2022 budget must be fully implemented, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

He informed that he had a working discussion on this topic with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan on May 4.

“The biggest part is implemented by your ministry. And concrete tasks are put there, including in road construction sector. Yesterday we agreed, and it’s clear that not everything is done easily, and everything has its complexity, but there is a task to build 500 kilometers, therefore, in the end of the year you must report to me that the 500 km road has been constructed so that we can solve our problems”, the PM said.