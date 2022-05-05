Moscow interested in stabilization of domestic political situation in Armenia – Kremlin

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the current domestic political situation in Armenia, reports TASS.

Peskov said that what is happening in Armenia is the country’s internal affair, but added that Moscow is interested that the situation is solved as soon as possible.

“Armenia is our ally, is our partner in integration formats that are very important for us. Armenia is our greatest friend. Therefore, we are interested that this period ends in Armenia as quickly as possible and there is a period of stability in the country which will allow to gradually move on the implementation of the trilateral agreements over Karabakh that were reached with the participation of the Russian President”, Peskov said, adding that the stability in Armenia will also allow to move on the direction of developing the bilateral relations.