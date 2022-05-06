Justice Minister favors keeping parliamentary system, implementing reforms and corrections

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan says he favors the parliamentary system of government.

Speaking at the first joint session of the Constitutional Reforms Council and Commission, Andreasyan said at some point the members of the council should make a choice on which system of government they favor.

“It is clear that we as experts understand that there could be various types of parliamentary systems, but at some point a choice must be made and we must choose what the basis should be, and then go for the mixed modern models and solutions. On this occasion I am officially announcing on behalf of myself and the ministry that I am in favor of maintaining the parliamentary model and making corrections and reforms to this model,” Andreasyan said, emphasizing that this position is not the official government position yet.

He added that preliminarily, 4 members of the council are in favor with some reservations for the parliamentary system, 1 member favors the presidential system, while 3 others are absent from the discussion and another 3 refused to express an opinion at this moment.

“This summary doesn’t predetermine anything. I simply want us to periodically make some summaries for ourselves so that the public sees how our approaches change after specialized discussions,” Andreasyan said.