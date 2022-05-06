Ucom provides Ijevan College and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur Secondary School with internet

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Ucom has provided Ijevan College and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur Secondary School, the beneficiaries of “Seroond Schools” program by “Teach For Armenia” educational foundation, with SIM-cards with mobile internet access as well as modems, to promote the use of modern online resources in the classrooms.

“Ucom supports the innovative methods applied by our long-term partner, “Teach For Armenia” in the border schools, and which require high-quality internet access for the smoother organization of their work, and the availability of which we provided with great readiness, this time to Ijevan College and Nerkin Karmiraghbyur secondary school”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Recently, within the framework of the regular community visit carried out by "Teach For Armenia", Ucom had the opportunity to get acquainted with the activities of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur secondary school on the spot.

During the visit, we spoke with Mariam Aleksanyan, Leadership Development Manager at Seroond Schools, who also works at this school.

“Seroond Schools should be that safe environment in which the comprehensive development of the child takes place. In other words, it is not only about academic performance (which is also very important), but far more about socio-emotional learning. If you have ever been in contact with the soil, you know that when you sow seeds in a good soil, you are sure to get a good harvest, and when the soil is not good, any effort may even be in vain. The Nerkin Karmiraghbyur school is that exact good soil", mentioned Mariam in a conversation with us.

Nara Papyan, principal of the school, emphasizing the accessibility of the internet in the territory, emphasized that both the provided Ucom SIM cards with mobile internet access and the modems will allow children, living in close proximity to the border, to “enjoy the wide range of opportunities that the world has to offer”.

We also talked to 8th graders who, along with their math teacher, developed a game that facilitates learning a multiplication table. The children even received a small grant for this game. They told us that the game enables children to "learn the multiplication table instantly, and the adults - to recall that from their memory". Students also told us that the school has various sections: mathematics, robotics, military training, football, art and others. In addition, one of them said that he loves biology and chemistry, as they learn to apply their theoretical knowledge right on the spot, in special labs, where they have all the necessary equipment to conduct experiments.

The children also expressed hope that via the internet provided by Ucom, they will no longer have connection failures and slow internet to do internet research during their classes.

Previously, within the framework of assistance to the Seroond Schools program of the “Teach For Armenia” educational foundation, Ucom provided the pupils of the basic school No. 2 in Dilijan, located in the Takhta district, both with Ucom SIM cards with mobile internet access and modems to support the educational process.