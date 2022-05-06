Azeri military convoy rams Armenian taxi into valley in Artsakh, driver and passengers survive

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. A civilian car carrying two passengers in Artsakh crashed into a valley after their vehicle was struck by a towing truck that was part of an Azerbaijani military convoy traveling in the opposite lane. The driver and two passengers suffered non-serious injuries, the prosecution of Artsakh said in a press release.

The incident happened around 13:30, May 5, in the Drmbon-Martakert road section in Martakert region, Artsakh.

“Police are taking measures to determine the circumstances of the incident, the cause of the crash and the collision, and whether or not it could’ve been possible to prevent it and whether or not the collision was intentional or accidental,” the Artsakh prosecution said.

Meanwhile, one of the passengers said in a statement that the vehicle they were traveling in was a taxi. He said that the Azerbaijani convoy deliberately rammed the cab into the valley and didn't even stop.