Yerevan Mayor receives French Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan had a meeting with Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the press service of the Yerevan City Hall said.

Highly valuing the role of France in the programs implemented in Yerevan so far, the Mayor expressed confidence that the warm relations with the Embassy will continue, which in its turn, he said, will contribute to the further expansion of the friendly and practical relations between Yerevan and French cities.

The French Ambassador thanked for the readiness to expand the partnership and said that she will do the utmost within her powers to assist all the initiatives aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties.

Today the Yerevan City Hall is cooperating with Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nice and Île-de-France. The sides highlighted expanding this partnership.

Touching upon the next conference of decentralized cooperation to take place in Lyon this year in June, the Mayor of Yerevan and the French Ambassador expressed confidence that it will serve as a good occasion to discuss the vision and programs of future cooperation.