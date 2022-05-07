LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-22

LONDON, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 May:

The price of aluminum down by 2.54% to $2842.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $9414.50, lead price down by 2.02% to $2231.00, nickel price down by 0.13% to $30076.00, tin price down by 2.86% to $39340.00, zinc price down by 3.39% to $3772.00, molybdenum price down by 0.10% to $42262.57, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.