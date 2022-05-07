Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

France's Macron to be inaugurated for new term

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. President Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurated for a new term on May 7 after his election victory over the far right made him the first French head of state for 20 years to win a second mandate, FRANCE24 reports.

The event will start at 0900 GMT at the Elysee Palace.

The head of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius, will read a statement confirming Macron's victory in the second round of presidential polls on April 24 with a score of 58.55 percent against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Macron will then deliver a keynote speech which according to an Elysee official "will not be a general political speech but is part of the history of the country and will look at the future".

In a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages, 21 cannon shots will then be fired from the Invalides military memorial complex to celebrate the inauguration.








