Boat carrying two people goes missing in Lake Sevan

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Maritime rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are searching for a boat carrying two persons that left the coast near the Vardenik-Zolakar village into Lake Sevan but failed to return since May 6.

Bad weather conditions prompted the rescue teams to suspend the search on May 6 but the efforts were re-launched on May 7, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

 








