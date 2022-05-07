Worker at Armenia’s Sotk mine shot by Azeri military

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. A miner working in the Sotk gold mine in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province was shot and wounded by Azerbaijani military shooting on May 7, the mine’s operator GeoProMining told ARMENPRESS.

GeoProMining representative Ruzanna Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS that the shootings began in the evening of May 6 but intensified midday May 7. “The victim is the driller. He is hospitalized and is in a stable condition. The man was wounded in his left arm, in the direction of the heart, but fortunately he didn’t suffer internal organ injuries,” Grigoryan said.

The mine’s operations are now suspended and all employees were evacuated.

As of 17:00 the shootings had stopped, Grigoryan said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia told ARMENPRESS that it would soon issue a statement on the incident.

UPDATES:

17:17 - Ministry of Defense issues statement