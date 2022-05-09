YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. There are 101 veterans of the Great Patriotic War living in Armenia. The youngest of them is 96 years old, the oldest is 101.

In a conversation with ARMENPRESS the chairman of the Union of Veterans of Armenia, Colonel Simon Yesayan said that 11 out of 101 veterans are women.

Simon Yesayan noted that this year the six veterans living in Armenia will celebrate their 100th birthday.

Referring to the events of May 9, Simonyan said that the veterans will lay wreaths and flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Victory Park, take part in the military parade, after which they will be hosted at the Russian Embassy in Armenia.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia informed ARMENPRESS that veterans of the Patriotic War are provided with honorariums, bonuses and pensions by the state.