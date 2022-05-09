"Immortal Regiment" march dedicated to the heroes participating the Great Patriotic War held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The silent "Immortal Regiment" march dedicated to the heroes who took part in the Great Patriotic War was held in Yerevan's Victory Park, ARMENPRESS reports the participants of the march took with them the photos of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. Vahram Karapetyan, Director General of the Dom Moscow Cultural and Business Center, congratulated all the veterans who did their best to win the bloody war that killed 27 million people.

"Glory to the veterans who died, who survived. We remember the participants of the Great Patriotic War, we honor their memory. Today we want our veterans to live longer so that they can tell the true story. We will do our best to pass on the memory of the war from generation to generation so that it is not forgotten. This is our history that we must respect," Karapetyan said.

According to the director general of the Moscow House Cultural and Business Center, since the first days of the Patriotic War, the heroes have written with their blood, "We will die, but we will not surrender."

"How can we forget those words? That is why today is a glorious day, Victory Day. The Victory was shaped by the peoples of all the countries of the Soviet Union. The Armenian people, of course, played a significant role in this victory. We can say with pride that the role of the Armenian people in the victory in the Patriotic War is great, because more than 600 thousand Armenians took part in that war, of which 300 thousand died, more than 100 Armenians were awarded the title of Hero of the USSR. It is a great achievement for the Armenian people. We are proud of our heroes, we respect their memory," Karapetyan concluded.