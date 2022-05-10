Ambassador Hrachya Poladian presents credentials to the Sultan of Oman

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Oman (residence in Cairo) Hrachya Poladian presented his credentials to Sultan of Oman His Eminence Haitham bin Tarik on May 10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the private conversation that took place after the credentialing ceremony, the Ambassador of Armenia conveyed warm greetings to the Sultan on behalf of President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

"Hrachya Poladian stressed that Oman is the first country in the Persian Gulf with which Armenia established diplomatic relations (July 1992), and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will be marked in the summer," reads the statement.

For further developing the bilateral relations between Armenia and Oman, the head of the Armenian diplomatic mission presented a number of proposals to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, which were positively accepted.

At the end of the conversation, the Sultan wished success to Ambassador Hrachya Poladian in his mission.