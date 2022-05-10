Prime Minister Pashinyan lays wreath at khachkar in memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Netherlands

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the official visit to the Netherlands, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath at the khachkar in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Boscombe Cemetery. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan.

The khachkar-monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was erected in Assen in 2001. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in the Netherlands on an official visit (May 10-11).