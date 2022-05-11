Pashinyan to meet Netherlands PM, parliamentarians and business community on second day of official visit

THE HAGUE, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. On the second day of his official visit to the Netherlands, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in The Hague.

On May 11 the Armenian PM will also have a meeting with representatives of the business community of the Netherlands. Pashinyan will then visit the Peace Palace where the inauguration of an Armenian cross-stone (khachkar) will take place at the Peace Palace garden.

PM Pashinyan will deliver a lecture titled "Armenia and the Netherlands: Centuries of Friendship – 30 Years of Partnership” at the Dutch Institute of International Relations.

The Armenian PM will also have meetings with the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp.

Nikol Pashinyan will meet with members of the foreign relations committees of both Houses of parliament.

Pashinyan’s visit to the Netherlands is the first official visit of an Armenian leader to the Netherlands. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands.