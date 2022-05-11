Armenian government does everything possible to advance peace agenda despite existential threats facing nation – PM

THE HAGUE, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. During the ongoing official visit to the Netherlands, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Peace Palace and inaugurated an Armenian cross-stone (khachkar).

The cross-stone, a replica of a medieval cross-stone sculpted by Atom Verakatsu, is installed at the garden of the Peace Palace and symbolizes Armenia’s contribution to world peace.

It is the first gift in 17 years that the Peace Palace is accepting.

“This is history that we are shaping together today, because this is the first Armenian cross that is being installed in a city known as the world capital of international law and justice,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said the cross-stone symbolizes friendship, solidarity, cooperation and gratitude.

“For millennia, Armenia and Armenians strived for peace as the ultimate goal of living and creating in their homeland. Our government is now doing everything possible to encourage the agenda of peace in the region despite the existential threats that my nation is facing. This cross-stone symbolizes the Armenian perception of peace and endurance and the constant struggle for peace, be it in the Armenian highlands or elsewhere.”

The cross-stone was chosen as a gift to the Peace Palace to symbolize the Armenian generations who contributed to establishing world peace.

“With this gift, Armenia is reiterating its strong commitment to continue contributing to peace in our region and in the world,” Pashinyan said.

President of the Board of The Hague Academy of International Law and Chairman of the Carnegie Foundation Peace Palace Piet Hein Donner said: “We are very grateful for this Armenian cross-stone. This gift to the Peace Palace isn’t simply a contribution to the art collection, it is a dedication that implies commitment to the idea that the Peace Palace stands for – peace, justice and rule of law.”