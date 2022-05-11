Armenian National Interests Fund participates in EBRD Annual Meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Avinyan, Chairman of the Board of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Bella Manukyan, Director of ANIF’s “Entrepreneur + State” Investment Fund, participated in the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), ANIF said in a statement.

“The EBRD Annual Meeting is a platform for networking and exploring of cooperation opportunities between representatives of the Bank's member countries, partner organizations, business and civil society, as well as for discussions around economic issues and sustainability agenda.

The EBRD is a long-term partner for the Republic of Armenia. Over the years, the Bank has invested more than $ 1.6 billion in Armenia in more than 195 projects in the fields of infrastructure, energy, agriculture, finance and more.

ANIF considers the role of the International Financial Institutions in the investment landscape of Armenia and the standards they imply of outmost importance. There are a number of potentially interesting areas for cooperation opportunities with EBRD, and ANIF is glad to continue the discussions around those”, the statement says.