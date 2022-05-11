Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-05-22

YEREVAN, 11 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 May, USD exchange rate down by 5.77 drams to 466.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 6.60 drams to 492.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.86 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 8.06 drams to 575.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 398.50 drams to 27879.23 drams. Silver price down by 4.05 drams to 328.20 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.