PM Pashinyan meets with the Speakers of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Netherlands

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in the Netherlands on an official visit, met with President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp.

ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan participated in the meeting from the Armenian side.

Nikol Pashinyan also met with members of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the two houses of the Dutch Parliament.