Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet soon

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned in the near future, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the lecture at Netherlands Institute of International Relations "Armenia and The Netherlands. Centuries-old friendship - 30-year partnership”.

"A meeting of our representatives on demarcation and delimitation is planned in the near future. The foreign ministers will also have a meeting," Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan is in the Netherlands on a two-day (May 10-11) official visit.