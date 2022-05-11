Blinken discusses with Aliyev repatriation of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. On May 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev to discuss the process of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Blinken wrote on his Twitter page.

"I spoke with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev today about how the United States can continue to support the positive dynamics of the recent peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he wrote.

The Department of State issued a statement on the telephone conversation, noting that the parties discussed "the forthcoming concrete steps aimed at establishing peace in the South Caucasus, including the delimitation and demarcation of borders, the opening of transport and communication routes, and the release of remaining Armenian prisoners of war."

"Secretary of State Blinken reaffirmed the United States' readiness to assist by cooperating on a bilateral basis, as well as with like-minded partners, including in the status of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to assist the countries in finding comprehensive and lasting peace," the State Department said in the statement.