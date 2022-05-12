LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-05-22

LONDON, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.89% to $2778.00, copper price up by 1.21% to $9340.00, lead price up by 0.19% to $2118.00, nickel price down by 2.14% to $27806.00, tin price up by 0.69% to $35772.00, zinc price up by 1.97% to $3668.50, molybdenum price down by 0.16% to $42108.24, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.