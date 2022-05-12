Armenian Minister of Finance participates in EBRD annual meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan participated in the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) from May 9 to 12, the ministry said in a news release.

The actions taken so far within the frames of the EBRD activity and the registered results were summed up during the meeting. The governors were introduced on the details of implementation of the EBRD’s 2021-2025 strategic and capital program.

During the official visit in Morocco, minister Khachatryan met with the top officials of the EBRD, discussing the latest developments of the global economy and the existing challenges, touching upon Armenia’s cooperation with the Bank. The sides attached importance to the ongoing EBRD-funded infrastructure projects in Armenia, as well as outlined the prospects of expanding the future cooperation.

The Armenian minister also met with the representatives of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and discussed the opportunities of the bank’s partnership with Armenia.