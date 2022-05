Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Dushanbe

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 12-13, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on social media.

“On May 12-13, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Dushanbe to participate in the sitting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is scheduled in Dushanbe.

Minister Mirzoyan will also hold meetings with CIS partners”, the statement says.