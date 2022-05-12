Armenian Embassy in Ukraine resumes normal operations in Kiev

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Ukraine has resumed normal operations in Kiev after more than two months of working out of Lviv and Uzhgorod due to safety precautions.

“We are happy to inform that the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine has resumed its normal work in Kiev. The consular section will again carry out citizen reception at Kiev’s Sichovikh Strilciv Street, 51/50 starting May 23,” the embassy said in a statement.