Nearly 300 specialists from Diaspora applied to work in Armenia’s public sector

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. iGorts 2022 cohort application has come to a close, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs told Armenpress.

“iGorts is a program for Armenian professionals from the Diaspora to work within Armenia’s public sector. This year, nearly 300 Diaspora Armenian professionals have sent applications from 31 countries, including Russia, the United States, Lebanon, Ukraine, Belgium, Iran, Canada, France, Germany, Belarus, Argentina, Switzerland, Norway, and Italy. In addition, applicants from the Netherlands, Jordan, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand applied to the program for the first time.

The program provides an opportunity for specialists from the Diaspora to work in more than 25 departments in Armenia and Artsakh for a year, bringing their experience and knowledge, initiating new programs, and starting their careers in their Homeland. All applicants have a bachelor's degree with at least five years of professional experience or a master's degree (or higher) with three years of professional experience.

This year we have applicants who graduated from Harvard, Bradford University, MSU, Columbia University, and UCLA. This year the oldest applicant is 77 years old, and the average age of candidates for the program is 35 years. After the final round, 50 specialists from the Diaspora will begin their careers in Armenia in September of this year.

The government of the Republic of Armenia will offer a round-trip air ticket, a monthly stipend of 336.000 AMD AMD to cover living expenses, emergency medical insurance, and a one-year residency status fee for the participants. We would also like to mention that this will be the program's third cohort.

Over the past two years, through the program, more than 100 specialists started their work in the public sector of Armenia and Artsakh. Fortunately, 70% of them decided to repatriate. iGorts is the only state program in the history of Armenia that invites Armenian specialists from the Diaspora to help change Armenia's administration system using their skills”, the Office said in a statement.